Will Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor be farce or fantasy?

Floyd Mayweather Jr v Conor McGregor is set to make both men very rich indeed, but will it be value for money for the viewers?

“It’s definitely the biggest fight ever in combat sports history, and probably going to be the biggest payday ever,” said UFC president Dana White.

Wake up, #MayweatherMcGregor IS OFFICIAL!



💪 MMA vs. Boxing 🥊

🏆 Champ vs. Champ 🏆

🇺🇸 Mayweather vs. McGregor 🇮🇪



26th August, 2017 pic.twitter.com/HjZVIFpVtT — BT Sport UFC (@btsportufc) June 15, 2017

Mayweather will reportedly be paid over $100 million for the fight, which will take place on August 26 in Las Vegas at light-middleweight boxing level.

But while the fight will obviously attract huge numbers on pay-per-view around the world, does it carry sporting worth?

Former BBC Sport boxing writer Ben Dirs remains unconvinced.

For those saying 'lighten up, it will be worth it for the build-up' - if that's all you're interested in, have Mayweather fight Will Ferrell — Ben Dirs (@bendirs1) June 14, 2017

Some find it laughable that a man with no professional boxing experience could challenge one of the most successful boxers the sport has ever seen…

I don't like him, but I think Floyd Mayweather is going to destroy Conor McGregor. (Or they'll dance forever & never hit each other.) — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) June 14, 2017

…but others feel that McGregor will offer something Mayweather has never faced before.

Unless McGregor tears rotator cuff 3 weeks before this fight, as Pacquiao did, Floyd will face range and punching power like never before. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 14, 2017

It’s been quite the meteoric rise for the 28-year-old Irishman, whose first UFC fight was in 2013.

In 4 years, Conor McGregor went from making 8K/8K in first UFC fight to winning 2 titles to getting fight booked vs Floyd Mayweather. Insane — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) June 14, 2017

Forty-year-old Mayweather’s boxing record reads 49-0, while McGregor became the UFC’s first dual-division champion in November last year.

And whether or not the sporting spectacle lives up to the hype or not, there will at least be plenty of excitement.

Omg it's really happening!! McGregor v Mayweather!!!!! — Richard Juan (@richardjuan) June 15, 2017

The trash talk at the press conferences are going to be unreal! Can't wait for it 😂 #MayweatherMcGregor — Lord Aleem (@aleem_official) June 14, 2017

I don't care if it's the worst fight in history, the build-up will be incredible #MayweatherMcGregor — N. Martin Domin (@martin_domin) June 14, 2017

Will it be farce or will it be fantasy?