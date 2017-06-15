Will Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor be farce or fantasy?

Floyd Mayweather Jr v Conor McGregor is set to make both men very rich indeed, but will it be value for money for the viewers?

“It’s definitely the biggest fight ever in combat sports history, and probably going to be the biggest payday ever,” said UFC president Dana White.

Mayweather will reportedly be paid over $100 million for the fight, which will take place on August 26 in Las Vegas at light-middleweight boxing level.

But while the fight will obviously attract huge numbers on pay-per-view around the world, does it carry sporting worth?

Former BBC Sport boxing writer Ben Dirs remains unconvinced.

Some find it laughable that a man with no professional boxing experience could challenge one of the most successful boxers the sport has ever seen…

…but others feel that McGregor will offer something Mayweather has never faced before.

It’s been quite the meteoric rise for the 28-year-old Irishman, whose first UFC fight was in 2013.

Forty-year-old Mayweather’s boxing record reads 49-0, while McGregor became the UFC’s first dual-division champion in November last year.

And whether or not the sporting spectacle lives up to the hype or not, there will at least be plenty of excitement.

Will it be farce or will it be fantasy?
