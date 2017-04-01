Wilfred Ndidi's wonder goal prompted the most predictable wordplay of all time

Wilfred Ndidi moved to Leicester in the 2016/17 January transfer window, and it’s fair to say it’s taken him a couple of months to settle in at the King Power.

But after an absolute blockbuster of a goal against Stoke, it looks as though the midfielder might be finding his feet.

The goal put the Foxes ahead against the Potters, and people were very quick to notice that Wilfred’s surname sounds like a common English phrase. Did he score?

Yes indeedy.

There was at least this variation.

We would also have accepted: “Did Wilfred score? Ndidi did.”
