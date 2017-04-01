Wilfred Ndidi's wonder goal prompted the most predictable wordplay of all time

Wilfred Ndidi moved to Leicester in the 2016/17 January transfer window, and it’s fair to say it’s taken him a couple of months to settle in at the King Power.

But after an absolute blockbuster of a goal against Stoke, it looks as though the midfielder might be finding his feet.

Ndidi's goal for Leicester... pic.twitter.com/dPTTS5GXn4 — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) April 1, 2017

The goal put the Foxes ahead against the Potters, and people were very quick to notice that Wilfred’s surname sounds like a common English phrase. Did he score?

Yes indeedy.

📸 Yes, Ndidi! The @LCFC man celebrates his first #PL goal - and what a goal it was too! #LEISTK pic.twitter.com/sgwO6aliTF — Premier League (@premierleague) April 1, 2017

If I was Ndidi's dad it would've taken the strain of every bone in my body not to name him "Yes"#LEISEV — Ben Bailey Smith (@docbrown88) March 14, 2017

Was it a good goal? Yes Ndidi — Ross George (@ross_george_) April 1, 2017

There was at least this variation.

Rumours that our number 25 has scored?



Ndidi?



Yes, he did! #LCFC — Jack Rafferty (@JackRaff) April 1, 2017

We would also have accepted: “Did Wilfred score? Ndidi did.”