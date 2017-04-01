Wilfred Ndidi's wonder goal prompted the most predictable wordplay of all time
Wilfred Ndidi moved to Leicester in the 2016/17 January transfer window, and it’s fair to say it’s taken him a couple of months to settle in at the King Power.
But after an absolute blockbuster of a goal against Stoke, it looks as though the midfielder might be finding his feet.
Ndidi's goal for Leicester... pic.twitter.com/dPTTS5GXn4— NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) April 1, 2017
NDIDIIIIIIIIIIIIII! WHAT A GOAL!— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 1, 2017
It's 1-0 to #lcfc! #LeiSto pic.twitter.com/tKtcxtGZCj
The goal put the Foxes ahead against the Potters, and people were very quick to notice that Wilfred’s surname sounds like a common English phrase. Did he score?
Yes indeedy.
📸 Yes, Ndidi! The @LCFC man celebrates his first #PL goal - and what a goal it was too! #LEISTK pic.twitter.com/sgwO6aliTF— Premier League (@premierleague) April 1, 2017
If I was Ndidi's dad it would've taken the strain of every bone in my body not to name him "Yes"#LEISEV— Ben Bailey Smith (@docbrown88) March 14, 2017
Yes, Ndidi! 🙌🏻🚀 pic.twitter.com/GTSmJh4lL3— Mercury LCFC (@MercuryLCFC) April 1, 2017
Was it a good goal? Yes Ndidi— Ross George (@ross_george_) April 1, 2017
What a strike! Yes Ndidi (I'll get my coat). #lcfc #ndidi— James (@James_Bandy) April 1, 2017
There was at least this variation.
Rumours that our number 25 has scored?— Jack Rafferty (@JackRaff) April 1, 2017
Ndidi?
Yes, he did! #LCFC
We would also have accepted: “Did Wilfred score? Ndidi did.”
