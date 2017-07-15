Wicklow man puts on a tennis skirt and becomes a Wimbledon hero

While all eyes were on Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams today, yesterday an Irish man became a Wimbledon legend without breaking a sweat.

According to the Wicklow News, during the Ladies Invitation Doubles Chris Quinn from Grestones entered the book of Wimbledon legends.

Kim Clijesters was asking her teammate, Rennae Stubbs, where she should serve wide or down the middle, Mr Quinn could be heard shouting "body" from his seat.

“You said body? Why don’t you go there!” replied Clijesters, who then invited him onto the court to be at the receiving end of one of her serves.

He might just keep his mouth shut in future.