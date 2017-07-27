Wicklow County Council 'surprised' at Bray Wanderers statement

Wicklow County Council has said they are surprised by the statement by Bray Wanderers and have said they have not been approached or had any discussion regarding the redevelopment of the Carlisle Grounds, writes Ciara Phelan

Earlier today, Bray Wanderers released a statement stating they were in "preliminary negotiations" to buy a new ground and will be "seeking from Wicklow County Council the rezoning of the land in The Carlisle grounds."

The statement also said the development proceeds used would be to fund the construction of "what will be the best Academy and sporting Grounds in the country."

Wicklow County council have said that the Carlisle grounds are zoned recreational and it is a function of the elected members of the Council to amend zoning.

A representative of the Football Club requested to attend the monthly meeting of Bray Municipal District and did so in January of this year.

Their five-year Strategic Plan was presented to councilors at that meeting.

The council have said that there has been no further discussions on the future of the club with Wicklow County Council.

The council also rejects any suggestion that the county is anything other than an excellent place to do business and where enterprise is welcomed and encouraged.

