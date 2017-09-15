Who’s the fastest Premier League footballer on Fifa 18?

The top rated footballers in Fifa 18 are reasonably easy to predict, but could you separate the quickest players from the rest?

EA Sports have done as much for their new game, and have released a list of the 20 quickest players – but who rates fastest for pace from the Premier League?

5. Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

Overall rank: 17

Raheem Sterling comes fifth in the Premier League pace rankings, the only England player in the top 20.

4. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Overall rank: 16

New Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah boasts pace in abundance, something defences will struggle to get to grips with in England.

3. Sadio Mane – Liverpool

Overall rank: 13

And Salah’s Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane wins bronze in this PL list – there are going to be some tired defences in the Premier League after they’ve faced the Anfield side.

2. Leroy Sane – Manchester City

Overall rank: 8

Eighth overall but second in the PL, you’ll struggle to keep up with Leroy Sane from a standing start.

1. Hector Bellerin – Arsenal

Overall rank: 3

And the fastest player in the Premier League on Fifa 18 is Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, with 95 pace – keep up the good work, Hector.

Overall winner: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang – Borussia Dortmund

Fifa, Fifa on the wall, who’s the fastest of them all?

That’s Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang with 96 pace – his dribbling and shooting stats are at an incredibly high level, too.

Bargain pace?

And if your team needs pace but you’re on a budget, perhaps Mathis Bolly might be of interest to you. The 26-year-old forward plays for Greuther Furth in the second tier of German football, and is the lowest ranked player in this top 20, with a 66 rating.

However, with 95 pace he is ranked the fourth fastest player in the game overall – a bargain?

The complete top 20

01 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

02 – Jonathan Biabiany

03 – Hector Bellerin

04 – Mathis Bolly

05 – Ernest Asante

06 – Jurgen Damm

07 – Gareth Bale

08 – Leroy Sane

09 – David Accam

10 – Kekuta Manneh

11 – Jonas Aguirre

12 – Gelson Martins

13 – Sadio Mane

14 – Jordi Alba

15 – Lucas

16 – Mohamed Salah

17 – Raheem Sterling

18 – Gerard Deulofeu

19 – Bruma

20 – Inaki Williams

EA Sports is revealing all players’ ratings ahead of the release of Fifa 18 on September 29. The Fifa 18 Demo is out now, or to pre-order your copy, click here.