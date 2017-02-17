Who’s in contention to replace Arsene Wenger?

After Wednesday night’s capitulation against Bayern Munich there’s a growing sense we’re now in the final months of the Arsene Wenger era, writes Darren Norris.

Bookmakers certainly take the view the end is nigh with Paddy Power offering 8/11 for Wenger to not be Arsenal manager on the first day of next season — the first time the price has touched odds-on.

Presuming the beleaguered Arsenal boss does call it a day at the end of the season, the Gunners face the task of finding a new manager for the first time this century.

Replacing such an iconic figure will be massive test, one made considerably tougher by the lack of an obvious standout contender to succeed the 67-year-old.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is the current 7/2 favourite with Paddy Power.

He has won back-to-back Serie A titles with Juventus and also led the Old Lady to the the 2015 Champions League final.

Previously, he guided AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2011.

Thomas Tuchel is also trading at short odds but his Borussia Dortmund are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, 15 points behind leaders Bayern Munich and must overcome a first-leg deficit to avoid a last 16 Champions League exit.

Sound familiar?

Odds on next Arsenal manager: 7/2 Massimiliano Allegri, 4/1 Thomas Tuchel, 5/1 Eddie Howe, 9/1 Diego Simeone, 12/1 Rafael Benitez, 12/1 Patrick Vieira, 14/1 Joachim Low, 16/1 Ronald Koeman.

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner.