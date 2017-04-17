Who’s your money on for today’s Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse? Let us help.

With half a million euro in prize money up for grabs in this afternoon’s Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse, the race is as competitive as the prize-money deserves, and Minella Foru makes appeal as one likely to give supporters a big run for their money, at double-figure odds, writes Tommy Lyons.

Winner of the Paddy Power Chase on his last start over fences, in late 2015, he was off the track for more than a year until making a satisfactory comeback in a Grade 3 hurdle at Naas.

He can be expected to have come on in leaps and bounds for that outing, and this lightly raced eight-year-old looks capable of winning off his current mark.

He is unproven over today’s trip, but races as though it will be within his compass and, on good ground, which he favours, should go very well.

Haymount counts amongst his dangers. His third-place finish in the four-mile National Hunt Chase on his most recent start was a step up on two disappointing mid-winter efforts, and he is nine pounds better off with winner Tiger Roll. On today’s going, there is reason to expect further progress from this unexposed chaser, and he can reach the frame.

British raider Fletchers Flyer, a winner at last season’s Punchestown Festival, must also come in to the reckoning, as should exciting novice Our Duke, though his odds are quite prohibitive given the scale of the task for one of so little experience.

Earlier on the card, Aussie Reigns should take beating in the Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle. Rated over 100 on the flat, he has had just three outings to date over hurdles, for which he has earned a mark of 129. He looks capable of leaving that figure behind and, given he is trying two and three-quarter miles on good ground for the first time, improvement is, confidently, expected. A case can be made for Cara’s Oscar, who goes well fresh, and Mydor, who ran well on the level last time, but Aussie Reigns most likely has a considerable amount in hand, and should take beating.

The nap comes in the second race in Mallow, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, which can go to Pious Alexander.

Eddie Lynam’s filly, a half-sister to Dandy Man, made just one racecourse appearance as a juvenile, and there was great promise in the effort as she finished a close third behind Intelligence Cross.

The form of that race has received numerous boosts, and this filly looks a nice prospect. The booking of Pat Smullen is an obvious positive, and she can take this at the expense of Florida Times, who ran well despite signs of inexperience on debut, a fortnight ago at this track.

Golden Pearl can take the opener for Michael Halford and Shane Foley. A lightly raced and promising four-year-old, she didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running on her recent return, at Naas, but there was more than enough promise in the effort to suggest she could win off her current mark, of 81. The low draw is not ideal for this six-furlong sprint, but her scope for improvement is such she should go very close.