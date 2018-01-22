Who got the better deal? Arsenal, United… or City?

Back to Sport Home

It’s been the transfer saga of the winter window, as first Manchester City looked likely to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, before Manchester United swooped for the Chilean.

Now, in a swap deal seeing United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan going to Arsenal, the deal has finally been completed.

The Old Trafford side announced the news with this elaborate video.

Meanwhile, Arsenal went for a more understated series of tweets.

What nobody saw coming was Manchester City getting in on the announcement action with some news of their own.

Belgian midfield magician Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract with Pep Guardiola’s team, which is pretty big news for City fans.

De Bruyne has made something of a name for himself in the Premier League, known for his ability to thread passes through the eye of a needle.

Did the City announcement steal any limelight from United and Arsenal’s big news?

It’s certainly notable to see one of the world’s best footballers committing his future to the Premier League.

And while some enjoyed the timing…

… others weren’t so keen.

Whether or not the timing was deliberate, United and Arsenal fans – and players – mostly focused their attention in the direction of their own news.

The question is, who got the better deal? Arsenal, United… or City?
KEYWORDS: Viral, Premier League, UK, Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal, football, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City, Manchester United, Premier League, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport