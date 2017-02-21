White House forced to clear up issue over Donald Trump's round of golf with Rory McIlroy

The White House has been forced to issue a statement over President Donald Trump's round of golf with Rory McIlroy on Sunday.

It's based around how many holes Trump played with McIlroy after the White House contradicted McIlroy's statement that they had played 18 holes with the president.

The world number three has not played competitively since suffering a stress fracture to one of his ribs during the South African Open in January, where he lost a play-off to Graeme Storm.

The website 'No Laying Up' reported that McIlroy rode in a golf cart for all 18 holes with Trump and quoted the four-time major winner's opinion on the President's game.

"He probably shot around 80. He's a decent player for a guy in his 70s," McIlroy said.

A picture posted on Twitter by Clear Sports on Sunday showed its chief executive Garry Singer alongside former New York Yankee Paul O'Neill, McIlroy and President Trump at Trump International.

Big battle today at Trump International with Clear CEO Garry Singer @McIlroyRory @PaulONeillYES @realDonaldTrump Drain the putt... pic.twitter.com/AZJqEVtlBT — ClearSports (@ClearSportsLLC) February 19, 2017

However, McIlroy told No Laying Up that Singer and O'Neill were not a part of the group. The four-ball was rounded out by Nick Mullen from International Sports Management and Rich Levine, a friend of the President.

But also, by revealing that he played 18 holes with Trump, the Northern Ireland golfer contradicted the White House's official take on it after they claimed that Trump had only stayed on the course for a few holes.

According to No Laying Up, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders had told reporters on Sunday that President Trump "played a couple of holes" and she did not believe it was "a full round".

ABC News then reported that Ms Huckabee Sanders backtracked, saying: "He intended to play a few holes and decided to play longer."

The White House issued a statement to clear the matter up.

WH sends this statement on POTUS' Sunday golf outing pic.twitter.com/zOhSuwp795 — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 20, 2017

Over the weekend, President Trump also carried out important national security business by choosing Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as an adviser, as well as other presidential duties.

The news channel claims that President Trump has "flown on Air Force One to his private Florida club" for the last three weekends. They also said that as well as working, the president has partied and played lots of golf.

On Twitter over the years, Trump has hit out at Barack Obama during his presidency for going on holiday and playing golf.

During his presidential campaign Trump had said if he won he would probably be too busy to play golf unless it was with people with whom he could make deals.

On Twitter in August 2014, Trump said Obama's motto was "If I don't go on tax payer funded vacations & constantly fundraise then the terrorists win."

Obama’s motto: If I don’t go on tax payer funded vacations & constantly fundraise then the terrorists win. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2014

According to Mark Knoller of CBS News, Obama did not play during his first few months in office and regularly went on trips with his family to Martha's Vineyard and Hawaii.