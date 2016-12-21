Which Premier League manager would make the best Santa? We count down the top 6

Which Premier League football manager would make the best Father Christmas?

What’s certain is they’ll need jolliness, generosity and one cracker of a crudely-photoshopped picture.

Let’s do this.

6. Eddie Howe

(Lynne Cameron/PA/Tim Ireland/AP/Danny Lawson/PA)

The ever-friendly Bournemouth manager makes it into the top six. He may not have a belly like a bowl full of jelly or the age to be a wise Saint Nick just yet but we think given time Eddie will be a Champions League Santa.

…to be clear, Eddie this doesn’t mean we think you’re going to get fat.

5. Mauricio Pochettino

(Martin Meissner/AP/Victoria Jones/PA)

Maybe it’s just the scrappy beard, but we think Pochettino is the Santa the parents love – the one who’s not going to let the brandy and the mince pie go to waste.

Always worth a laugh, and with a candy Kane to boot, Spurs’ Santa Poch makes the top five.

4. Pep Guardiola

(Martin Rickett/PA/Leila Navidi/AP/Jacob Ford/AP)

In Spain, Kris Kringle is known as Papa Noel, but we think Pep Noel is more appropriate – because of puns.

The trendy Manchester City man’s style of play is all about possession, which he proved can mean absolutely nothing in their 4-2 defeat to Leicester the other week – and isn’t receiving some meaningless possession what Christmas is really all about?

Zing. Also, Santa doesn’t wear trainers, let’s move on.

3. Ronald Koeman

(Mike Egerton/PA/Rich Fury/AP)

Koeman very, very nearly made the top two. The Dutch Sinterklaas is good on paper, with a kind manner and even a rosy tint to his cheeks.

The Everton man probably suits the Santa outfit best, but sadly he’s been let down by a tweet he posted earlier this month.

Oh Ronald. Toffees fans were not happy with the controversially red colour of his tree.

It’s too late to rectify this festive fail Ronald. And where’s the blue?

2. Jurgen Klopp

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport/Butch Comegys/AP/Martin Rickett/EMPICS Sport)

That’s right the Weihnachtsmann takes silver. Yes, that is how you say Santa Claus in Germany and it is terrifying, but Liverpool’s Santa Jurgen certainly isn’t.

The friendly man from Stuttgart is fun, cheery and as open to giving his best “ho-ho-ho” as anyone, just take a look at him back at Borussia Dortmund.

"@BVBYellowWall: A little something to lighten up our hearts? pic.twitter.com/Xo2u39dcTN" Santa Klopp :'D — ~ (@im_baaack_) December 8, 2013

But that’s not just why Klopp is top. After Wayne Rooney was caught drinking on England duty this year, Klopp showed his support by regaling a press conference with a tale from his time at Mainz – when he was pictured out drinking by the press.

“Nobody saw me because I had a mask,” said Klopp. “It was Santa Claus.”

A charitable act from a Red to a man connected with Manchester United and Everton – and a confession to boot! But Jurgen Klaus still doesn’t nick the top spot…

1. Claudio Ranieri

(Adam Davy/PA/Victoria Jones/PA)

You knew it was coming, the Italian Babbo Natale takes the gold. This time last season the jolly Leicester manager said: “I hope to be Father Christmas. I am very happy that the fans are happy this Christmas Day.”

Father Christmas he was, delivering on the promise of being top at Christmas before bagging the most unlikely Premier League title ever.

Plus who can forget Ranieri’s promise of pizza for Leicester gaining a clean sheet?

Papa John’s GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



What says merry Christmas better than pizza?

From Santa Claudio and all the Premier League Santas – merry Christmas one and all!

Pizza GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

