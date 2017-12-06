Where Neymar failed, Ronaldo could be the first to achieve this Champions League record

Where Neymar failed, Ronaldo could record a Champions League first this evening, writes Stephen Barry.

The Real Madrid frontman has scored in all five Group H games and could complete the set if he scores against Borussia Dortmund this evening.

PSG-recruit Neymar had the opportunity to do the same last night, but he failed to add to his six group-stage goals in a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

That was the fate of two other players who recorded near misses – Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero in 1995 and Dynamo Kiev star Serhiy Rebrov in 1997, who both scored five in their opening five games before drawing blanks.

A ninth goal of the campaign for Ronaldo tonight would also see him tie Lionel Messi’s mark for group-stage goals, 60, with anything more setting a new record.

If Ronaldo scores against Dortmund tonight he will equal Lionel Messi's record of the most goals ever in the Champions League group stage.



The Portuguese striker is already expected to tie Messi’s record of five Ballon d’Or awards tomorrow.