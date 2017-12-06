Where Neymar failed, Ronaldo could be the first to achieve this Champions League record

Where Neymar failed, Ronaldo could record a Champions League first this evening, writes Stephen Barry.

The Real Madrid frontman has scored in all five Group H games and could complete the set if he scores against Borussia Dortmund this evening.

PSG-recruit Neymar had the opportunity to do the same last night, but he failed to add to his six group-stage goals in a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

That was the fate of two other players who recorded near misses – Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero in 1995 and Dynamo Kiev star Serhiy Rebrov in 1997, who both scored five in their opening five games before drawing blanks.

A ninth goal of the campaign for Ronaldo tonight would also see him tie Lionel Messi’s mark for group-stage goals, 60, with anything more setting a new record.

The Portuguese striker is already expected to tie Messi’s record of five Ballon d’Or awards tomorrow.
By Stephen Barry

