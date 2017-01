When you see him you'll understand why it's hilarious: Brazilian club's mascot makes save of 2017

You would be forgiven for not knowing about Brazilian second-tier team Ceara Sporting Club. What may be unforgivable is going through life not seeing their quite incredible mascot.

His name is Vovo and here he is.

Marque o CearáSC como seu time do coração. Contribua para manter o Alvinegro Cearense entre os vinte melhores colocados na Timemania. Contamos com o seu apoio: http://vozao.net/1Svb2Gf. #Timemania #CearáSC #Aposta #MaisQuerido A photo posted by CearaSC (@cearasc) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:28am PST

Vovo is Portuguese for “grandfather” but this weekend Vovo rolled back the years with a truly sumptuous piece of athleticism – and quite possibly the save of the month.

PQP, É O MELHOR GOLEIRO DO BRASIL, MASCOTE! pic.twitter.com/Rz0KLX6sdf — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) January 22, 2017

We could watch that over and over again.

It may not have been a wonder save, he wasn’t protecting a goal and the ball had gone out of play – but we’d like to see David De Gea do that in a giant bobble head.

And it means he’s made more saves than Claudio Bravo has in his past two matches for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola – sign up the old fella?

Eu ouvi que a Feijoada da Arrancada vai entrar de noite adentro? É isso mesmo! Fotos: Christian Alekson/cearasc.com #FeijoadaDaArrancada #CearáSC #Sunset A photo posted by CearaSC (@cearasc) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Vovo hasn’t always made the headlines for his footballing skill though – here’s some footage of a scuffle he got into a few years back, where he appeared to try his hand at judo…

You keep being you, Vovo.