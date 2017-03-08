What's happened in the world of Tyson Fury since his big win over Wladimir Klitschko?

On November 29 2015, Tyson Fury announced himself to the world with a headline-grabbing win over Wladimir Klitschko that very few saw coming.

Fast forward to March 2017, and the Briton hasn’t fought since – so what exactly has been going on since he last set foot in the ring?

The 28-year-old held the WBA, WBO and IBF belts after beating Klitschko, but has lost all three since.

Fury was set for a rematch with Klitschko, but twice had to postpone – in June 2016 due to a sprained ankle, and in September 2016, having declared himself “medically unfit to fight”.

(Steve Paston/PA)

October 2016 was a busy month for Fury. On October 3, he apparently retired from boxing on Twitter, before appearing to reverse his decision three hours later.

Hahahaha u think you will get rid of the GYPSYKING that easy!!! I'm here to stay. #TheGreatest just shows u what the Medea are like. Tut tut — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 3, 2016

On October 5, it became apparent that Fury had been using cocaine, saying he used the drug to deal with depression, and on October 12, he had his boxing licence suspended.

Then this month, Fury announced his plans to return to the sport on Twitter, despite the ongoing suspension of his boxing licence, inviting Tony Bellew and Deontay Wilder to fight him.

Going to give 2 people the chance to win this @TonyBellew & @BronzeBomber whoever whants it let me know, #1heavyweight pic.twitter.com/k1vR0qBMp3 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 7, 2017

Could the next 12 months include a fight for Fury?