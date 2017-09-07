What’s in a county? A statistical look at Kilkenny and Cork ahead of Sunday’s final
07/09/2017 - 18:59:04Back to GAA Sport Home
This year’s All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final will be a repeat of last year’s testy affair as Kilkenny take on Cork in Croke Park on Sunday.
As the excitement grows the CSO have entered the fray with an infographic comparing both counties.
Best of luck to @CorkCamogie & @KilkennyCamogie on Sunday. #Camogie #CorkvKilkenny #GAA #UpForTheMatch @officialgaa pic.twitter.com/z6SV0uXrfq— CSO Statistics (@CSOIreland) September 7, 2017
Despite only having a sixth of the female population U-35 - as revealed by the CSO - Kilkenny will enter the game as the slight favourites.
The game will be shown on RTE Two from 1.30pm on Sunday
Join the conversation - comment here