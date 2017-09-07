What’s in a county? A statistical look at Kilkenny and Cork ahead of Sunday’s final

This year’s All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final will be a repeat of last year’s testy affair as Kilkenny take on Cork in Croke Park on Sunday.

As the excitement grows the CSO have entered the fray with an infographic comparing both counties.

Despite only having a sixth of the female population U-35 - as revealed by the CSO - Kilkenny will enter the game as the slight favourites.

The game will be shown on RTE Two from 1.30pm on Sunday