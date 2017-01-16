What the fans want : Infographic on Premier League transfer window hopes and dreams

Here's the latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online.

The Sun says Chelsea striker DIEGO COSTA will call a truce with manager Antonio Conte and remain with the Blues until the end of the season - but is not prepared to sign a new deal.

West Ham are leaning towards selling wantaway striker DIMITRI PAYET during the January transfer window with Marseille eager to re-sign the France international, claims the London Evening Standard.

Indeed, Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud will travel to London on Monday in an attempt to force a deal through for Payet, according to the Daily Telegraph.

MESUT OZIL has a dropped a hint that he will sign a new contract with Arsenal after revealing he is "very comfortable" in London, reports the Daily Express.

PHIL JAGIELKA is set for crunch talks about his future at Everton, with West Ham and Sunderland monitoring the situation, writes the Daily Mail.

