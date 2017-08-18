What has happened to Tottenham and Chelsea since they last met at Wembley?

Tottenham and Chelsea play at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

Last season's runners-up Spurs host the Premier League champions at their rental home as the new White Hart Lane construction concludes.

We take a look at what has happened since the FA Cup semi-final clash won by Chelsea in April.

Manager

Tottenham: It has been a quiet summer for Mauricio Pochettino, who is entering his fourth season as Spurs boss.

Chelsea: Antonio Conte has signed a new contract as head coach, but it was not an extension and his long-term future remains uncertain.

Players in

Tottenham: No incomings at all, which saw left-back Danny Rose question the club's transfer policy. Since then, a move for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez is rumoured to be gathering pace.

Chelsea: Alvaro Morata's arrival placated a support base concerned at the exile of Diego Costa. Defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (still to make his debut following injury) have also come in, along with back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero, but Conte wants more players ahead of a Champions League return.

Players out

Tottenham: Kyle Walker, who had fallen behind Kieran Trippier in the pecking order, left for Manchester City for a fee upwards of £45million. Rose, meanwhile, has been linked with Chelsea, among other teams.

Chelsea: Costa has been told he can leave, but only wishes to join Atletico Madrid, who are under a transfer embargo. John Terry, to Aston Villa, and Nemanja Matic, to Manchester United, have led the list of departures, with many young, fringe players leaving on loan, as usual.

Wembley wonders?

Diego Costa.

Tottenham: Two wins from 10 games under the arch of the new Wembley since it opened in 2007 are not a good omen. Spurs did win the 2008 League Cup, against Chelsea, but they need to improve their record at 'home'.

Chelsea: Chelsea have 10 wins at the new Wembley, including April's FA Cup semi-final win over Spurs. The Blues have made 18 appearances there, more than any other club, but have lost their last two there, both to Arsenal (in the FA Cup final and Community Shield).

Prospects for the season ahead

Tottenham: Whether Spurs can build the previous two seasons, after coming so close to the title behind Leicester and Chelsea, is uncertain. They must hold on to their talented squad until the summer transfer window closes to have any hope of challenging their free-spending title rivals.

Chelsea: The Community Shield loss to Arsenal, albeit on penalties, and the Premier League opening home defeat to Burnley left some Blues supporters contemplating a repeat of what Conte has called a "Mourinho season". Chelsea imploded in 2015-16, when Jose Mourinho was sacked for a second time, seven months after the Blues won the title. History could repeat itself and Conte appears disgruntled by his squad size. Chelsea made impressive late moves in the 2016 summer transfer window and may need to do so again.

