What happens when two professional footballers take on 30 children? Find out here

Liverpool has come up with a novel way of helping their youngsters feel involved at the club – pitch 30 of them against two of their first team.

The Reds fielded an army of under-nines from their pre-Academy squad against stars Phillipe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum and – well, you can see what happened here …

So there you have it, two grown professionals couldn’t overcome the numbers and the thriller finished 3-3!

Perhaps without the help of young Liverpudlian Daniel Moore in net the professionals might not have even salvaged a point either.

This isn’t the first time teams have fielded kids against their first team squad. Last year Xabi Alonso and Arturo Vidal, playing for Bayern Munich, took on 40 kids and won 3-1 – so either Coutinho and Wijnaldum need to up their game, or those are some talented Liverpool youngsters …