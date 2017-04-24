What happened when two Arsenal legends took on three current stars in an escape room challenge?

We know these guys are pretty useful on the football pitch, but what’s their clue-solving ability like?

Well, that was put to the test by Betfair – Arsenal’s official betting partner. Legends Martin Keown and Ray Parlour were pitted against current players Per Mertesacker, Petr Cech and Danny Welbeck to see who could escape the room full of clues in the quickest time.

The results, unsurprisingly, were moderately humorous – keep your eye on Danny Welbeck.

Yes, it didn’t look good for the current players after Danny Welbeck required prompting to take his blindfold off. “They said don’t touch the blindfolds!” pleaded the forward. Not a good start.

Utilising their football knowledge, mathematical skills and common sense, the two teams were required to solve a series of clues to gain access to codes as well as another room.

The Parlour/Keown pairing was well-balanced, but on the players’ team, Cech told his team mates he felt he was carrying the side: “Guys, I don’t want to say anything, but if you don’t have me you are still locked in at the start!” Keown and Parlour both agreed.

Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck and Per Mertesacker attempt the escape room – (Betfair)

In the end, and against all odds, the current players triumphed by 96 seconds – we think finding the FA Cup in the final against Chelsea will prove a little harder.