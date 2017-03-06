What does Arsene Wenger's handshake with Alexis Sanchez really mean?

Are things back to normal in the Arsenal team before their big match against Bayern Munich tomorrow? Manager Arsene Wenger has been pictured shaking hands with Alexis Sanchez during a training session at the club’s training centre in London.

Sanchez the centre of attention at #AFC training. Shook hands with Wenger. Ozil also here and training with the group. #AFC pic.twitter.com/43sDaGfwsg — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) March 6, 2017

The friendly gesture follows a reported argument between the Chilean forward and his teammates before Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool – a bust-up which reportedly was the reason he started on the bench at Anfield.

So to the handshake – here it is:

(Tim Goode/PA)

Hmm.

It’s undoubtedly a positive thing for Sanchez – and indeed the previously absent Mesut Ozil – to be present at training, after there was some speculation they might not show.

But we can’t help but point out Wenger’s face though.

(Tim Goode/PA)

Wenger’s furrowed brow looks more like he’s being offered a handshake from a smug Jose Mourinho following defeat at Old Trafford than sharing pleasantries with his star player – who has scored or created 26 goals in 26 Premier League games this season.

Along with one hand in his pocket, things still don’t look entirely rosy between the two do they? And it does little to quash rumours the 28-year-old is headed for the exit in the summer.

Alexis Sánchez has reportedly told Arsenal he wants to leave the club in the summer. pic.twitter.com/BRVwFanlSj — Football Talk (@_FootyTalk_) March 6, 2017

Growing confidence in Paris that PSG will sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the summer — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 5, 2017

Don't let these pictures of Alexis shaking hands with Wenger distract you from the fact that Sanchez is yet to sign a contract extension — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) March 6, 2017

For Arsenal fans, many have suggested it leaves them with a choice – the manager, or their best player.

You can probably already guess which way ardent anti-Wenger supporter Piers Morgan has chosen.

I stand with you, @Alexis_Sanchez. You're the kind of winner Arsenal so sorely lacks on the pitch & in our boardroom. #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2017

He’s not the only one rounding on the Frenchman however.

Alexis Sanchez accused of being moody. Don't blame him. He's a winner and looks frustrated by #afc serial failure under Arsene Wenger. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 5, 2017

Used to back Wenger over any player as I thought he gave us more value. Now I don't think he does. Would choose Sanchez over Wenger. #afc — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) March 5, 2017

Some did agree with the manager however.

You can't let a player do as he pleases otherwise it affects the rest of the squad. Wenger made the right call. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) March 6, 2017

While some seemed to sit on the fence a little bit.

Agree with people saying Alexis is not bigger than Arsenal but so is the manager. — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) March 5, 2017

Unless the Arsenal pair really did share one heck of a handshake today – it seems likely there’ll be some changes at Arsenal this summer one way or another.