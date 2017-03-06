What does Arsene Wenger's handshake with Alexis Sanchez really mean?

Are things back to normal in the Arsenal team before their big match against Bayern Munich tomorrow? Manager Arsene Wenger has been pictured shaking hands with Alexis Sanchez during a training session at the club’s training centre in London.

The friendly gesture follows a reported argument between the Chilean forward and his teammates before Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool – a bust-up which reportedly was the reason he started on the bench at Anfield.

So to the handshake – here it is:

(Tim Goode/PA)

Hmm.

It’s undoubtedly a positive thing for Sanchez – and indeed the previously absent Mesut Ozil – to be present at training, after there was some speculation they might not show.

But we can’t help but point out Wenger’s face though.

(Tim Goode/PA)

Wenger’s furrowed brow looks more like he’s being offered a handshake from a smug Jose Mourinho following defeat at Old Trafford than sharing pleasantries with his star player – who has scored or created 26 goals in 26 Premier League games this season.

Along with one hand in his pocket, things still don’t look entirely rosy between the two do they? And it does little to quash rumours the 28-year-old is headed for the exit in the summer.

For Arsenal fans, many have suggested it leaves them with a choice – the manager, or their best player.

You can probably already guess which way ardent anti-Wenger supporter Piers Morgan has chosen.

He’s not the only one rounding on the Frenchman however.

Some did agree with the manager however.

While some seemed to sit on the fence a little bit.

Unless the Arsenal pair really did share one heck of a handshake today – it seems likely there’ll be some changes at Arsenal this summer one way or another.
KEYWORDS: Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal F.C., Arsène Wenger, Football, Premier League

 

