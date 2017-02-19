Wexford finish strongly to claim victory against Galway

Wexford 1-21

Galway 3-13

A storming finish by Wexford secured them a second successive victory in Division 1B and, in the process, put them in the driving seat for promotion to the top tier, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Having overcome Limerick last week, this win over Galway means they have now taken maximum points from the two promotion favourites. So long as they don’t drop points against Laois, Offaly and Kerry, they should finish at the head of Division 1B.

David Burke of Galway in action against Aidan Nolan of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 2 match between Galway and Wexford at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Davy Fitzgerald’s men looked in serious trouble when Joe Canning, a second-half sub, blasted home a 53rd minute penalty. It put Galway 3-12 to 0-15 ahead. They would, however, add to their tally on only one more occasion before the finish.

Wexford were back in contention when a dubious foul on Lee Chin saw Cathal McAllister award a penalty. Goalkeeper Mark Fanning travelled up the field and beat Colm Callanan with a low strike. Podge Doran and two from Conor McDonald had them level. A McDonald free on 72 minutes nudged them in front and he landed his seventh to secure the win.

Galway hit Wexford for two goals in the opening period, yet it was the visitors who finished the half much the stronger.

The home outfit opened up a seven-point gap, 2-7 to 0-6, when Johnny Coen, having collected Joseph Cooney’s well-placed pass, drilled a low shot past Mark Fanning for goal number two on 29 minutes.

Davy Fitzgerald’s men were in danger of falling off the pace, but produced five unanswered points to leave the scoreline reading 2-7 to 0-11 at half-time.

Conor Cooney of Galway in action against Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game! #GAA pic.twitter.com/FVSYnYnLxg — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) February 19, 2017

Conor Cooney supplied the opening goal of the contest on 15 minutes, beating Mark Fanning to a Conor Cooney delivery. Wexford led 0-5 to 0-4 before the concession of the goal and were outscored 1-3 to 0-1 in the 14 minutes following Coen’s strike. Crucially, Wexford never lost belief thereafter.

Scorers for Wexford: C McDonald (0-7, 0-5 frees); M Fanning (1-0, 1-0 pen); L Chin (0-2 frees, P Morris (0-3 each); A Nolan (0-2); S Donohue, M O’Hanlon, D O’Keeffe, D Redmond, B Carton, P Doran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: J Flynn (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ’65); J Cooney (1-1); C Cooney (0-3); J Canning (1-0, 1-0 pen); J Coen (1-0); C Whelan, C Callanan (0-1 free), B Molloy (0-1 each).

Galway: C Callanan; J Hanbury, A Harte, M Donoghue; G McInerney, A Tuohy, Daithi Burke; J Coen, David Burke; J Flynn, D Glennon, C Whelan; C Cooney, J Cooney, B Molloy.

Subs: J Canning for Molloy (50); R Burke for McInerney (55); N Burke for Glennon (70).

Wexford: M Fanning; J Breen, L Ryan, E Moore; S Donohue, M O’Hanlon, D O’Keeffe; S Murphy, A Nolan; J O’Connor, D Redmond, L Chin; P Morris, B Carton, C McDonald.

Subs: H Kehoe for O’Connor (41); P Doran for Redmond (55); A Maddock for Carton (55); R Kehoe for Moore (60); D Dunne for Noland (62, inj).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).