Wexford create history with first win against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park in 60 years

Wexford 2-18 Kilkenny 0-19

Wexford created history on a number of fronts, including a first win over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park since 1957, as they booked a semi-final date against Tipperary, with a well-deserved five-point win.

The Slaneysiders came from Division 1B, but showed little of any of that disadvantage ensuring they were one of three sides from the Division to advance to the last-four.

Davy Fitzgerald's charges served up an excellent display, against a Kilkenny side that at times were leatargic, but had an outstanding performer in keeper Eoin Murphy who really kept the Cats in this contest.

Murphy pulled off three fine saves against a goal-hungry Wexford side, with David Dunne firing the Slaneysiders first goal, and substitute Jack Guiney netting in second half injury-time, to cement a five-point win.

14,568 spectators watched on, in a game where no more than five points separated the sides throughout.

Wexford's goal intent shone through early on with Conor McDonald denied early on, after a superb block by Murphy.

Walter Walsh opened the scoring with a fine score from play, but with McDonald very influential Wexford moved 0-2 to 0-1 ahead with Paul Morris among their scorers.

Conor McDonald of Wexford celebrates his side's second goal. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Liam Blachfield levelled the tie for the second time, but TJ Reid had a mixed day, and missed a free, before scores from Richie Hogan and Reid saw the hosts move 0-4 to 0-2 clear.

Lee Chin and McDonald fired wide before scores from David Redmond and Morris tied the game at 0-4 apiece.

Reid delivered from 75 metres, before McDonald equalised, with little to separate the sides in a high octane encounter.

Redmond cut through for a goal, but again Murphy made a superb block, before yet again the sides traded scores, Chin first from a 65 for Wexford, and Reid sending over a 30metre free.

Dunne's goal, after great work by Aidan Nolan handed Wexford a 1-6 to 0-6 lead, but Kilkenny fought back with four unanswered scores, including points from Blacnhfield, Cillian Buckley and Reid.

However, Wexford weren't letting Kilkenny away with much as yet another McDonald score in the third minute of injury-time, saw the sides level for the fifth time, as they headed into the break on a 1-7 to 0-10 score-line.

Wexford edged the lead throughout the second half, despite missing a penalty after Mark Fanning stepped up, only for his opposite number Murphy to put in a fine block.

McDonald fired his fifth point - an inspirational score to put Wexford 1-12 to 0-12 ahead with 50 minutes remaining.

Reid's seventh score cut the gap once again, but the introduction of Guiney caused further problems for the Kilkenny backs.

Cats defender Paddy Deegan popped up for a fine point, before McDonald had a goal shot blocked by Murphy.

Fanning and Reid traded points, before McDonald delivered an excellent score from 50 yards, after a pass from Chin.

Richie Hogan and Colin Fennelly were struggling to come to grips with this game, while James Breen was doing well on Reid, and Breen fed Chin who put Wexford 1-16 to 0-15 ahead with the game in the final 10 minutes.

Ollie Walsh and Blanchfield delivered fine points to cut the gap to two points with five minute remaining, but Wexford kept on top.

Chin and Reid traded points before Guiney firmly sealed the deal in injury-time, after he capitalised on a high ball in, and pounced for Wexford's second goal.

A first win in League hurling since 2000 for Wexford over Kilkenny, and a first win in League or Championship for the Slaneysiders since their Leinster title win in 2004.

Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny leaves the pitch. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Scorers for Wexford: Conor McDonald (0-8, 0-4 frees); David Dunne, Jack Guiney (1-0 each); Lee Chin (0-3, 0-1 free); Paul Morris (0-3); Mark Fanning (0-2); Diarmuid O’Keeffe, David Redmond (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: T.J. Reid (0-10, 0-9 frees); Liam Blanchfield (0-3); Ollie Walsh (0-2); Paddy Deegan, Cillian Buckley, Walter Walsh, Richie Hogan (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Padraig Walsh, Shane Prendergast; Lester Ryan, Jason Cleere, Paddy Deegan; Ollie Walsh, Cillian Buckley; Colin Fennelly, Walter Walsh, T.J. Reid; Liam Blanchfield, Richie Hogan, Conor Martin. Sub: Jonjo Farrell for L. Ryan (49).

WEXFORD: Mark Fanning; Willie Devereux, Liam Ryan, Damien Reck; Shaun Murphy; James Breen, Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Aidan Nolan, Jack O’Connor; Paul Morris, Lee Chin, David Redmond; Conor McDonald, David Dunne. Subs: Jack Guiney for D. Redmond, 53 mins; Harry Kehoe for J. O’Connor, 59 mins; Aaron Maddock for A. Nolan, 70 mins; Barry Carton for P. Morris, 70 mins.

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway).