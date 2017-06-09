Wexford arrange viewing booth for Davy Fitzgerald

The Wexford County Board have reconstructed a booth in the press box of Innovate Wexford Park as a vantage point for manager Davy Fitzgerald ahead of this evening’s Leinster semi-final, writes John Fogarty.

The Clare native today serves the final day of his eight-week suspension, which he picked up for encroaching onto the pitch in Wexford’s Division 1 semi-final defeat to Tipperary in Nowlan Park.

As a result, Fitzgerald is not permitted to man the sideline for the eagerly-anticipated clash with Kilkenny.

The booth was already in place in the press box at the back of the stand, but has been moved closer to the entrance of the area, seemingly at the request of the Wexford management.

For the team’s quarter-final win over Laois last month, Fitzgerald sat alongside selector Páraic Fanning beside the control box in the O’Moore Park stand. Selector Seoirse Bulfin is again expected to be the main Wexford management representative on the sideline.

In a break from tradition, Kilkenny have chosen not to name their team until prior to throw-in. The Cats will have already issued a team line-up to Croke Park as per rule and the Leinster Council for the match programme but that named side is likely to change.

Pádraig Walsh is in line to play but possibly not at full-back where he was stationed during the league before he fractured his right heel in a club game.

Kieran Joyce has been mentioned as a possible No3 with fit-again Michael Fennelly rumoured to be in line for the centre-back berth.