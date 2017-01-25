We've never seen Jose Mourinho as happy as he was when teasing journalists with his new trim

Jose Mourinho knows it would be disrespectful to the grand history of the EFL Cup to turn up to Manchester United’s semi-final with scruffy hair – presumably that’s the reason behind his fresh trim.

Ahead of the 2006/07 Premier League season, Mourinho was quoted as saying “Look at my haircut. I am ready for the war,” after treating himself to a new barnet, but he wasn’t in a similar mood this time around.

A new look for the boss! ✂️💈 pic.twitter.com/gX47ZYHxDO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2017

“The haircut is a privilege, because I’m the kind of guy who can do it, and in one month I have a new wig,” said Mourinho, before joking with journalists: “Some of you, you can’t do it!”

Mourinho seemed in a good mood, and as well he might – United are unbeaten in 13 league games, and still have a chance of winning as many as three cup competitions.

However, with his team four points off fourth place, we’re not sure Mourinho’s snazzy new barnet will keep him as happy as Champions League football might.