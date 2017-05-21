We've got one big problem with Thibaut Courtois' Premier League Golden Glove trophy...

Everybody knew Chelsea were going to be presented with the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge, but there were some individual awards up for grabs such as the Golden Glove.

Presented to the goalkeeper with the greatest number of clean sheets throughout the season, Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois claimed the trophy with 16 clean sheets, beating Tottenham goalie Hugo Lloris 16-15.

And that’s all very well and good, but we’ve got a question about the trophy itself…

Why is it not an actual golden glove?!

Premier league champion!! Very happy with the Golden Glove aswell!! 🏅🏆🙌🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/BdFolWJtGC — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 21, 2017

It’s a lovely trophy, crafted, we’re sure, by a fine sculptor – but when you’re told you’re winning the Golden Glove award, you carry a certain level of expectation.

Look how happy Hope Solo, the USA’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper looks. That’s because she has a GOLDEN GLOVE. And maybe a little to do with the fact she’d just won the Women’s World Cup.

(Vaughn Ridley/EMPICS Sport)

Here’s Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with his own Golden Glove award. Golden? Check. Glove? Check.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

What the Premier League have provided Thibaut Courtois with is a Golden Man.