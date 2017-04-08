Westmeath wins Allianz football league Division 4 title over Wexford

Allianz National Football League Division 4 final report from Croke Park, Dublin

Westmeath 2-24

Wexford 2-11

By Paul Keane.

Westmeath are back on an upward curve after strolling to Allianz football league Division 4 title success at Croke Park to sign off on their spring campaign with style.

Tom Cribbin's side, who suffered successive relegations from Division 1 to Division 4 from 2014, bounced back from the lowest tier at the first time of asking and added the title for good measure.

Man of the Match Kieran Martin kicked four points while prolific attacker John Heslin added another eight points to his campaign takings.

Ger Egan was excellent at midfield also and scored a crucial first-half goal that put the back to back Leinster finalists on the road to victory while substitute Shane Dempsey added 1-1 in the closing stages to wrap up an easy win.

It's Westmeath's first piece of silverware since beating Dublin in the Division 2 final in 2008 though Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney's Wexford head into the Championship after three straight losses having gained promotion as early as Round 5.

The sides were level at 0-3 apiece after 11 minutes but Westmeath then surged clear from there with an unanswered 1-4 to take control of the tie.

Heslin scored two points during that burst of scoring while Egan's 17th minute goal arrived from the penalty spot after a foul on David Lynch.

Westmeath led 1-7 to 0-3 after 23 minutes but a Kevin O'Grady Wexford goal at that stage came as a lifeline that hauled them back into it.

Still, Westmeath closed out the half strongest with points from Tommy McDaniels, Martin and Sharry to lead 1-11 to 1-4 at the interval.

Wexford needed a miracle after the break but it never arrived and Westmeath surged further clear with points from McDaniels and Martin.

Dempsey came on after 52 minutes and fired Westmeath's second goal though it was hugely fortunate.

His tame shot from the right was spilled by Wexford 'keeper Shane Roche into the net. Wexford at least pulled back a consolation goal at the death through sub Donal Shanley who top scored for them with 1-2.

-----

Scorers for Westmeath: J. Heslin (0-8, 5 frees), G. Egan (1-2, 1 pen), S. Dempsey (1-1), K. Martin (0-4), P. Sharry, T. McDaniels (0-3 each), J. Connellan (0-2), K. Reilly (0-1).

Scorers for Wexford: D. Shanley (1-2, 1 free, 1 '45), K. O'Grady (1-1), C. Lyng (0-4, 3 frees), P.J. Banville (0-2), M. Furlong, D. Waters (0-1 each).

WESTMEATH: D. Quinn; K. Maguire, M. McCallon, J. Gonoud; J. Dolan, K. Daly, N. Mulligan; A. Stone, G. Egan; K. Reilly, P. Sharry, D. Lynch; K. Martin, J. Heslin, T. McDaniels.

Subs for Westmeath: D. Glennon for Daly (49); S. Dempsey for McDaniels (52); D. Corroon for Stone (55); J. Egan for Mulligan (57); J. Connellan for Martin (62); C. McCormack for Lynch (66).

WEXFORD: S. Roche; R. Devereux, J. Rossiter, M. Furlong; B. Malone, E. Nolan, K. O'Grady; D. Waters, C. Kehoe; J. Leacy, B. Brosnan, P. Curtis; C. Lyng, J. Tubritt, P.J. Banvile.

Subs for Wexford: C. Carty for Curtis (29); A. Flynn for Leacy (h/t); M. O'Regan for Devereux (h/t); D. Shanley for Brosnan (43), J. Wadding for Tubritt (51); T. Rossiter for Nolan (55).

Referee: P. Faloon (Down).