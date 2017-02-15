Westmeath GAA community in shock after sudden death of hurler after training

The GAA community has been shocked by the sudden death of Donal Devine, a former Westmeath inter-county player.

Donal Devine pictured in action in 2002.

Devine became ill immediately after a training session with his club Castlepollard on Tuesday and Westmeath confirmed his passing in a message of condolence on Wednesday morning.

In addition to playing for his county, the 40-year-old won four senior county titles with his club between 1995 and 2005.

Devine came from a family rooted in GAA. He is the uncle of Westmeath senior hurler Alan Devine, while his brother, Alfie, is an inter-county referee.

Tributes have been paid to the hurler on social media.

By Grainne McGuinness

