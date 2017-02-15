Westmeath GAA community in shock after sudden death of hurler after training

The GAA community has been shocked by the sudden death of Donal Devine, a former Westmeath inter-county player.

Donal Devine pictured in action in 2002.

Devine became ill immediately after a training session with his club Castlepollard on Tuesday and Westmeath confirmed his passing in a message of condolence on Wednesday morning.

Westmeath GAA is today mourning the loss of Donal Devine Castlepollard who sadly passed away last night. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam — westmeathgaaofficial (@westmeath_gaa) February 15, 2017

In addition to playing for his county, the 40-year-old won four senior county titles with his club between 1995 and 2005.

Devine came from a family rooted in GAA. He is the uncle of Westmeath senior hurler Alan Devine, while his brother, Alfie, is an inter-county referee.

Tributes have been paid to the hurler on social media.

Condolences to the Devine family, his wife and family and all at Castlepollard Hurling on the sudden passing of Donal last night. RIP Duck — Delvin GAA Club (@DelvinGaa) February 15, 2017

We extend our sympathy to the Devine family, Castlepollard on the sudden death of player Donal during a training session last night. RIP. — Kilbeggan Shamrocks (@KShamrocks) February 15, 2017

Very sad news to wake up to . Sympathy to the Devine family castlepollard on the passing of donal Devine a true pollard Gael #gaa — Westmeath Gaa NY (@westmeathgfcusa) February 15, 2017