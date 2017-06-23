Westmeath centre-back ruled out for Dublin game after serious knee injury

Westmeath defender Paddy Holloway is out of their Leinster Senior Football Semi-Final against Dublin this Sunday.

The Castledaly clubman suffered a knee ligament injury in their win over Offaly last weekend which will leave him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Dublin will name their side for the game later. They'll be without star forward Diarmuid Connolly, who is serving a 12-week suspension.

Dubs legend and Irish Examiner columnist Mossie Quinn says the team are used to being without him.

“They’ve played a lot of games without him. Diarmuid has missed games on club runs in the last couple of years. I know they’ve been league games but it’s not as if they’re going into a game for the first time in a long time where he hasn’t been there,” said Quinn.

“He only figured in small patches during the league this year. It’s something they’ll have been used to doing and while they’d much rather he was there, it’s just an opportunity for someone else and that’s the way it’ll be looked upon.

“If it means Kevin McManamon or Paddy Andrews or someone comes into the team, they’ll be looking to put on a performance themselves and the management will be looking to see who puts their hand up.”