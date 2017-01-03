West Ham's defeat to Manchester United was all about the referees - and not just because of Sofiane Feghouli's red card

West Ham hosted Manchester United in Monday’s late kick-off in the Premier League – but the match proved to be a sore one for Hammers fans.

Sofiane Feghouli was sent off after just 15 minutes for a challenge on Phil Jones – the fastest red card this season – and it’s fair to say fans really weren’t sure about the decision.

Despite a spirited display, United took advantage of their extra man and dispatched the Hammers with two goals without reply.

Many thought the decision meant referee Mike Dean took too much of a starring role in the match.

Whether the decision was the right one is open to debate, but the fans may have a point when they say this game was all about Mike Dean.

For example, there was the pivotal moment he walked through the bubbles West Ham had been blowing.

And one keen-eared listener noticed him whistling the dance track Sandstorm by Darude…

But Dean wasn’t the only official taking the attention however. United’s second goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic – the Swede’s 13th of the season – was evidently offside in replays.

Whether or not decisions went United’s way though, they are undoubtedly a team in form, having won their last seven games in a row across all competitions.

Mourinho masterclass? Or a little bit of luck? Either way, in sixth the Red Devils stay in the hunt for the Premier League’s top spots.
