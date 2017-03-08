West Ham’s Darren Randolph tried out some WWE moves on winger Michail Antonio

It’s not been a vintage season for West Ham United, but they do sit comfortably in the middle of the Premier League table, so perhaps that’s why Darren Randolph was in such good spirits in training.

The 29-year-old has taken over between the sticks from Adrian for the Hammers, and with West Ham a safe distance from relegation, saw fit to practice a few WWE moves on the mercurial Michail Antonio.

Go easy, Darren – he’s just about the best player in your squad right now.

Randolph begins with the Walls of Jericho, before turning Antonio over onto his back, forcing the England international into a submission.

More troubling however, for Antonio at least, was the football that was booted rather unceremoniously into his crotch by a colleague – did you spot that?

Randolph follows it up with an unorthodox goalkeeper glove face rub – we’re fairly sure that’s not a wrestling move, though.