West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says people expected Manchester City to 'cruise in the league' ahead of FA Cup clash

West Ham will host this year’s opening third round FA Cup fixture this weekend, welcoming Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the London Stadium.

And despite the Hammers’ own struggles this season, City are hardly without their own issues, currently fourth in the league, seven points from leaders Chelsea.

“People have expected them to cruise in the league,” Hammer boss Slaven Bilic said of City, before adding: “They are not struggling, no, we can’t say they are struggling”.

Meanwhile, Guardiola was forced onto the defensive after comments about his career made before his side’s 2-1 win over Burnley, saying: “I love my job, and I am in a perfect place to do my job.”

While both sides have room for improvement, it’s City who will come into the game the favourites, with top scorer Sergio Aguero having scored more than twice as many goals (17) than West Ham’s top scorer, Michail Antonio (eight).