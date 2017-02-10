West Ham hope to have Andy Carroll fit to face West Brom

West Ham are hopeful striker Andy Carroll will shake off a minor groin problem in time to face West Brom.

Manager Slaven Bilic will also check on left-back Aaron Cresswell's tight hamstring and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who has a dead leg.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Havard Nordtveit (ankle) are back in contention but Diafra Sakho (back) and Angelo Ogbonna (knee) are long-term absentees.

Provisional squad: Randolph, Adrian, Fonte, Reid, Collins, Byram, Cresswell, Kouyate, Noble, Nordtveit, Obiang, Quina, Fernandes, Snodgrass, Antonio, Feghouli, Lanzini, Carroll, Calleri, Ayew, Fletcher.