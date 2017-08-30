West Ham have 'no desire to sell' forward Diafra Sakho

West Ham have no desire to sell Diafra Sakho amid reports the striker is trying to force a move back to France.

A photograph on social media appeared to show the Senegal international at a French airport ahead of a proposed transfer to Rennes, while reports in France even go on to claim Sakho has passed a medical with the Ligue 1 club.

Yet West Ham have not given the 27-year-old permission to travel to France and do want to sell as they do not have time to find a replacement ahead of Thursday night's transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, there are further reports that Crystal Palace have come in with a £10million bid for Sakho.

Nevertheless, Press Association Sport has been told that West Ham have "no desire to sell the player this close to the transfer window".

The feeling within the club is that Sakho, who failed a medical at West Brom this time last season, is being badly advised.

Sakho, signed from Metz in 2014, was injured for the majority of last season but came on as a substitute during West Ham's 3-0 loss at Newcastle on Saturday.

The Hammers' third defeat of the season has piled the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic, yet as things stand it seems he will not be bringing in any new faces on deadline day.

The Croatian wanted to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, but it is understood that deal is now off.