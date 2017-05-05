West Ham have found some very unlikely allies after their victory over Tottenham

West Ham finally looked at home at the London Stadium during their 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

The north London side never looked comfortable, and the Hammers had them rattled from the very first minute.

Significantly, the win leaves Spurs four points off Chelsea, who have a game in hand and can win the league before Tottenham kick a ball again. Naturally, there are some very thankful Blues fans out there.

I normally hate you West Ham but THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU — misha ♉️🌸💙 (@mishaouest) May 5, 2017

It’s a strange situation for the west Londoners to be in – grateful for their east London rival’s existence.

But without them, the gap could have been closed even further and pressure mounted on Antonio Conte’s men.

Get in West Ham!



*Cough*

Never thought I'd ever say that! — Dave B (@burtiedaveCFC) May 5, 2017

The league is ours pic.twitter.com/gnpIlsKohl — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) May 5, 2017

Chelsea -> West Ham pic.twitter.com/8bAHHywvDL — PL Brasil (@premierlgbrasil) May 5, 2017

YESSS YESSSSS YESSSSSSSSS!!! Thought it would be Palace... or Arsenal but THANK YOU WEST HAM!!! 👊 — Feroze Ali (@feroze17) May 5, 2017

Chelsea next play on Monday, when they take on Middlesbrough, before heading to West Brom on Friday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, won’t play again until May 14 when they take on Manchester United. The title might already be heading to Stamford Bridge by then.

Blues fans find themselves in a strange position, but it’s still one most other fans in the Premier League will envy.

Never thought I'd say this, but thank you West ham 💙 — Adam ツ (@AdaamFisherr) May 5, 2017

Arsenal fans are, unsurprisingly, pretty happy too.

I've been a West Ham fan my whole life since they just beat Tottenham — Zito (@_Zeets) May 5, 2017

Well done West Ham, you showed us how it's done, as for you Spurs, your best every season in the PL and you're winning NOTHING 😂 mugs! — Mr DT © (@MrDtAFC) May 5, 2017

Meanwhile for the Irons, it’s the second season in a row they may have contributed to Tottenham falling at the last hurdle, and they couldn’t be more delighted.

West Ham end Tottenham's title hopes for the second year in a row with a 1-0 win. pic.twitter.com/xUcdfFzOmu — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) May 5, 2017

Me knowing West Ham have stopped Spurs winning the title. #coyi pic.twitter.com/MPhv1nrZ8K — ⚒ Robert Haynes ⚒ (@tyreman19) May 5, 2017

Penny for your thoughts, Spurs fans?