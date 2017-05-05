West Ham have found some very unlikely allies after their victory over Tottenham

West Ham finally looked at home at the London Stadium during their 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

The north London side never looked comfortable, and the Hammers had them rattled from the very first minute.

Significantly, the win leaves Spurs four points off Chelsea, who have a game in hand and can win the league before Tottenham kick a ball again. Naturally, there are some very thankful Blues fans out there.

It’s a strange situation for the west Londoners to be in – grateful for their east London rival’s existence.

But without them, the gap could have been closed even further and pressure mounted on Antonio Conte’s men.

Chelsea next play on Monday, when they take on Middlesbrough, before heading to West Brom on Friday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, won’t play again until May 14 when they take on Manchester United. The title might already be heading to Stamford Bridge by then.

Blues fans find themselves in a strange position, but it’s still one most other fans in the Premier League will envy.

Arsenal fans are, unsurprisingly, pretty happy too.

Meanwhile for the Irons, it’s the second season in a row they may have contributed to Tottenham falling at the last hurdle, and they couldn’t be more delighted.

Penny for your thoughts, Spurs fans?

