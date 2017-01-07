West Coast Time makes impressive bow in Cork

West Coast Time was given a 10-1 quote for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham after winning on his debut at Cork.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, ridden by Patrick Mullins and owned by Michael Tabor, he is certainly with the right connections to be successful.

Tabor owned the dam, Refinement, who was second in both the 2004 Champion Bumper and the very first running of the David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle in 2008.

Sent off at 5-2 against the strongly-fancied Drumconnor Lad in the McCarthy Insurance Group Flat Race, West Coast Time powered nine and a half lengths clear of the favourite in the straight.

"It was a good performance and he liked the ground I'd say, but I didn't expect him to do that as I thought he'd get a bit tired," said O'Brien.

"I'd say he's not a bad horse and I'm not sure if the Cheltenham Bumper would be the right thing for him this year, but maybe. I'd say he'd definitely have to run again to go and hopefully he'll come out of this OK.

"His dam handled good ground so there seems no reason why he shouldn't."