West Brom's Jonny Evans declared fit for Chelsea clash

West Brom defender Jonny Evans is fit to face Chelsea as the Baggies look to delay the Blues' title party.

The Northern Ireland international came off in last week's 2-2 draw at Burnley with an ankle injury but will play, with Chelsea one victory away from winning the Premier League.

Matt Phillips (hamstring) is out of the game at The Hawthorns on Friday while Hal Robson-Kanu will be in the squad after his own hamstring issue.

Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Marc Wilson, Kane Wilson, Yacob, Fletcher, Morrison, Livermore, Field, McClean, Harper, Chadli, Rondon, Robson-Kanu, Leko.