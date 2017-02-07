We're unsure this video of Claudio Ranieri will fill Leicester fans with confidence, but he's clearly in good spirits

Claudio Ranieri has made his name in English football as a fun character always game for a joke when he meets the press – oh, and of course that title he won with Leicester City last season.

Nowadays sadly that title may feel like years ago to fans of the Foxes as they now struggle just one point above relegation with 14 games to go. The lively Italian manager certainly hasn’t lost any of his character though, and spirits still seem high…

What a legend. Do be more careful when you’re using your fingers to represent numbers though – journalists have feelings, too.

Despite poor form amounting to just 21 points for the club – 29 less than this time last season – Ranieri was today given a vote of confidence from Leicester, who said in a statement: “The entire club is and will remain united behind its manager”.

Would be very hot-headed for #LCFC to sack Ranieri. They are in trouble, but how can you not give him time after winning the Premier League. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 7, 2017

Great press conference from Ranieri and a good move by the club to come out and publicly back him. I'd be gutted if Leicester go down. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 7, 2017

Ranieri referenced the pizza he offered his players if they got a clean sheet last season to inspire them in the conference, saying they’ll need a much bigger pizza to get out of trouble this season.

Sadly, after just two wins in their last 15 Premier League games, he may well need to book out a pizza parlour to keep the reigning champions up.