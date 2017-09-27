Were there signs of friendship between Neymar and Cavani as PSG beat Bayern Munich?

After Paris St-Germain forwards Neymar and Edinson Cavani appeared to disagree over who would take PSG’s penalty in the closing stages of a game against Lyon, all eyes were on the duo during their Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

What the game needed to see how the pair’s relationship was going was a goal from one of the two – and luckily for the headline writers, Cavani obliged in the first half.

Now, Neymar did eventually go over to Cavani to celebrate, but certainly not immediately.

PSG’s on-field chemistry certainly wasn’t suffering however as Kylian Mbappe found Neymar for a goal of his own.

Afterwards, with the score 3-0 to the Ligue 1 side, it was nice to see Cavani and Neymar celebrating together.

An easy win was just what this relationship needed – thank goodness for that.
