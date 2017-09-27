Were there signs of friendship between Neymar and Cavani as PSG beat Bayern Munich?

After Paris St-Germain forwards Neymar and Edinson Cavani appeared to disagree over who would take PSG’s penalty in the closing stages of a game against Lyon, all eyes were on the duo during their Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe surges up, Cavani to his right, Neymar to his left. Gives it Cavani, who shoots wide. Neymar glares at Mbappe. #bodylanguage — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 27, 2017

What the game needed to see how the pair’s relationship was going was a goal from one of the two – and luckily for the headline writers, Cavani obliged in the first half.

An Edinson Cavani cracker! 💥



That's 59 goals in his last 60 games for PSG... 👏 pic.twitter.com/VCF8kzYiPm — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 27, 2017

Now, Neymar did eventually go over to Cavani to celebrate, but certainly not immediately.

I can't believe I'm watching this kind of thing but... Neymar doesn't immediately celebrate with Cavani, waits for Mbappe, then goes over. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 27, 2017

PSG’s on-field chemistry certainly wasn’t suffering however as Kylian Mbappe found Neymar for a goal of his own.

Kylian Mbappé sends David Alaba for a hotdog! 😳🌭



The 18 year-old wonderkid making one of the best left-backs in the world look mediocre. pic.twitter.com/pElICbfqsY — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 27, 2017

Afterwards, with the score 3-0 to the Ligue 1 side, it was nice to see Cavani and Neymar celebrating together.

Neymar joins Edinson Cavani and Dani Alves on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 to PSG.



Too easy. pic.twitter.com/ARfZQkvwIh — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 27, 2017

(Thibault Camus/AP)

An easy win was just what this relationship needed – thank goodness for that.