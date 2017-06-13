Were the goals his fault? Tom Heaton well and truly divides opinion in goal for England

Tom Heaton was handed his first England start against in the international friendly in Paris.

The 31-year-old Burnley goalkeeper was only handed 45 minutes against the French, but it was certainly eventful for him.

(John Walton/Empics)

The first half finished 2-1 after goals from Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe gave France the lead in spite of Harry Kane’s poachers finish for England.

Umtiti equalises for France after Heaton saved Giroud's header - watch LIVE on @ITV pic.twitter.com/j3a6cUgEzs — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 13, 2017

Sidibe is the quickest to react to give @equipedefrance the lead - watch live on ITV pic.twitter.com/lJcRdoMDug — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 13, 2017

Both of the goals Heaton conceded were followed up on the rebound after good saves from the keeper – which left people feeling rather divided.

Some thought it was the men in front of Heaton who were at fault.

Any chance of anybody in the #eng defence or central mid giving Heaton any protection - a proper challenge, some concentration #FRAENG — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 13, 2017

Can't call Heaton on Timmy Chocolate Wrists, centre half should have done better. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 13, 2017

Heaton's made 2 quality saves but let down by a defence still living in 2016 doing the mannequin challenge #FRAANG #FRAENG — Taylor Ellicock (@Taylor_Ellicock) June 13, 2017

Meanwhile some, inevitably, blamed him.

Is anyone going to criticise Heaton for palming that straight to Umtiti or is that against narrative? — Mark Booth (@markbooth_nycfc) June 13, 2017

If Heaton would like to stop palming the ball straight to their players that'd be great.. 👍🏻 Joe Hart would be getting slaughtered by every1 — Sam Watts (@Watts18Sam) June 13, 2017

But of course, others just blamed them all.

Awful defending and bad goalkeeping, Heaton should be able to push that out wider not back into danger! — Mr DT © (@MrDtAFC) June 13, 2017

At least they’re being even-handed…