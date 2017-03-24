'We're playing good football and we're top of the group' - Coleman says Wales will be in for a game

The meeting of Republic of Ireland and Wales this evening has been described as the biggest game in Europe this weekend.

The two sides face off at the Aviva Stadium in a crucial World Cup qualifier, with both sides taking contrasting form into the tie.

Ireland sit top of Group D with 10 points from a possible 12, while Wales have won just one of their four qualifiers so far.

The Irish squad has been hit hard by injuries, with Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, Harry Arter, Wes Hoolahan and Daryl Murphy all out and Robbie Brady suspended for the tie.

However, captain Seamus Coleman says Wales will be in for a tough game.

"We're going into to this game with more confidence than in previous campaigns."

"I've said before I think the Euro's has brought us all closer together. We're a good team, with good players and we're playing good football."

"We're top of the group. There's a lot of talk about Wales but I think they're going to be in for a game as well."

Manager Martin O'Neill said previous results won't count for anything.

"Every single game that you play you have to go and prove yourself.

"We've got some points on the board which is great, but again, we have to go and prove ourselves."