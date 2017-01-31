We're not sure whether Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard communicate in anything other than handshakes and dance moves

Ever since Paul Pogba arrived at Manchester United, the dab has been used to the point of extinction and now the new way to celebrate a goal is, apparently, an elaborate handshake.

We’ve seen Pogba and Jesse Lingard engage in their own take on the handshake before, but it looks as though they’ve got another one prepared for the next time one of them makes a goal-scoring contribution.

Roy Keane, look away now.

Having fun with my bro new celebration 🤔😏😜@jesselingard @tfosumensah51 #happy #blessed #pp A video posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:38am PST

Lingard is topless, obviously, and we’re not sure what he shouts at the camera, but the dance which unfolds must have taken at least 10 minutes of rehearsal, and that’s ignoring the time it took to choreograph.

You might be waiting a while before you see it in the Premier League however – the pair have just four goals between them in the league, and we can’t see Zlatan Ibrahimovic indulging in this sort of behaviour.