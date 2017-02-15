We're fairly sure LeBron James is a wizard after his outrageous nutmeg pass against the Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James has been enjoying another fine season of basketball, and he produced a wondrous moment against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest game.

LeBron is a big man but his vision is world class, as this crazy nutmeg pass demonstrates – if he played Premier League football he’d be described as having a good touch for a big fella.

Never know what to expect when #LeBronJames has the ball in his hands. pic.twitter.com/S48dqapuSb — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2017

The pass made its way through Andrew Williams’ legs, reaching Derrick Williams who ensured the pass led to points.

The Cavaliers recently had a streak of four wins ended but with class like that it’s no wonder they’re top of the Eastern Conference.

Lebron's vision is just unreal — Henry Heer (@Always_Heer) February 15, 2017

Does it make it into his top 10? Who knows – either way it’s a sight to behold.

LeBron just no-look passed between Wiggins' legs from like 20 feet away 😧 — Frank Thompson (@frankthompson12) February 15, 2017

The Timberwolves had no answer to Lebron’s brilliance in the end, trailing 116-108 when the final buzzer sounded.

Here’s a slam dunk from LeBron for you to enjoy.

All the best to any team looking to stop the Cavaliers becoming NBA champions this year.