We're fairly sure LeBron James is a wizard after his outrageous nutmeg pass against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Back to Sport Home

LeBron James has been enjoying another fine season of basketball, and he produced a wondrous moment against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest game.

LeBron is a big man but his vision is world class, as this crazy nutmeg pass demonstrates – if he played Premier League football he’d be described as having a good touch for a big fella.

The pass made its way through Andrew Williams’ legs, reaching Derrick Williams who ensured the pass led to points.

The Cavaliers recently had a streak of four wins ended but with class like that it’s no wonder they’re top of the Eastern Conference.

Does it make it into his top 10? Who knows – either way it’s a sight to behold.

The Timberwolves had no answer to Lebron’s brilliance in the end, trailing 116-108 when the final buzzer sounded.

Here’s a slam dunk from LeBron for you to enjoy.

All the best to any team looking to stop the Cavaliers becoming NBA champions this year.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Basketball, Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport