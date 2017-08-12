WengerOut came back to haunt Arsenal manager last night

The Premier League’s opening game saw Leicester travel to Arsenal, and for Gunners fans things started with a stirring optimism.

Despite pressure on him at the end of last season, Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract and signs like this could be seen in the crowd as the match began.

(Nick Potts/PA)

Things only got better, too, as it took the Gunners’ £55 million record signing Alexandre Lacazette, 26, just a minute-and-a-half to score on his Premier League debut.

A thumping header from Mohamed Elneny’s cross gave them the lead over the Foxes.

(Nick Potts/PA)

However, the Premier League is ever full of surprises and a goal from Shinji Okazaki just three minutes later, followed by a Jamie Vardy goal 15 minutes before half-time, soon turned the game on its head.

And almost immediately, with the help of a certain high-profile journalist Gooner, that old saying came back to haunt the 67-year-old Frenchman.

#ARSLEI#Arsenal Fans:



2nd minute: Were gonna win the league



4th minute: Top 4 gonna be a struggle



29th minute: #WengerOut



Me: pic.twitter.com/yPiA8XyKDE — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) August 11, 2017

Wenger out season 5 episode 1 — Faisal Ibrahim-Adam (@fiadam700) August 11, 2017

#WengerOut has become somewhat part and parcel of the Premier League – so much so that some thought it now deserves recognition.

Twitter should throw a 10th birthday party for the #WengerOut hashtag. #ARSLEI — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 11, 2017

Wenger did appear to have some respite though, with Danny Welbeck levelling for the Gunners just before half-time.

Another new signing, left back Sead Kolasinac, provided the pass for the Englishman’s goal – a cool side-footed finish.

(Nick Potts/PA)

Alas, not long into the second period, the Arsenal defence was broken once again as 30-year-old Vardy headed in confidently from Riyad Mahrez’s corner.

(Alastair Grant/AP)

For Leicester, the roller-coaster game was giving glimpses of the style they showed to win the league 15 months ago – but for Wenger things just got that bit worse.

Wenger OUT OUT OUT — Olly (@AlphaGiroud) August 11, 2017

But guess what? It still wasn’t over.

Goals from Welshman Aaron Ramsey and veteran striker Olivier Giroud, both off the bench on Wenger’s orders, yanked the Gunners back to 4-3 – with Arsenal claiming the points.

(Alastair Grant/AP)

It’s enough to make you breathless just reading about it, isn’t it?

For Wenger though, he’ll be breathing a sigh of relief.

Wenger did the correct changes. Gotta give the man the credit for tonight's victory. 👏 — Arsenal Related ⚽🔥 (@ArsenalsRelated) August 11, 2017

Oh and in case you’re wondering what that Gunners fan who seemed to help kick off the #WengerOut trend earlier was thinking?

Here he is…

Nice one Piers.

#WengerOut to #WengerIn in opening 90mins. What a start to the EPL. — Usama Azam (@azam_usama) August 11, 2017

The fiercely entertaining game undoubtedly revealed both weaknesses and strengths in Arsenal’s side – but it’s early days and the result certainly won’t win them the league in the same way it won’t lose it for Leicester.

One thing is clear though, the Premier League is back. And it’s back with a bang.

6 - #ARSvLEI was only the 6th game to see seven goals scored on the opening matchday of a @PremierLeague season. Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/QhZ3CEaTyV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2017

It's rubbish this @premierleague. Welcome back. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 11, 2017

Saturday’s action kicks off with Liverpool’s trip to Watford, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton are all in action across seven fixtures.