Wenger hails 'convincing win' as Arsenal keep top-four hopes alive

Arsene Wenger felt Arsenal were full value for their 2-0 win at Southampton that kept their Premier League top-four hopes alive.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez - his 20th in the Premier League this season - and substitute Olivier Giroud handed the Gunners three points that saw them leapfrog Manchester United into fifth place.

Wenger was pleased his side backed up their performance in beating United on Sunday to move to within three points of fourth-placed Manchester City

"Overall it was a very convincing win," he told Sky Sports. "It was a very even game in the first half but in the second half I felt we took over and created many opportunities to score."

On Sanchez's well-taken goal, Wenger added: "That's Alexis, he's a player that never gives up and is tricky to stop.

"He's very good in a small space and once he has the ball in the box he's dangerous. Alexis is always a slow starter in games but he gets stronger and stronger."

Giroud settled the contest with a late header and Wenger admitted the form of his frontmen has left him with a selection headache.

"It's difficult at the moment for me to choose between (Danny) Welbeck and Giroud," said Wenger. "Both of them are playing well and both have a great team spirit. I'm always harsh with the one that doesn't play."