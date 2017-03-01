Welshman Gareth Bale got sent off on St David's Day and fans couldn't quite believe it

Gareth Bale got his second ever red card as a professional footballer in Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Las Palmas.

Bale was given a yellow for clipping the heel of Jonathan Viera but things escalated quickly between the pair when a push on the shoulder from Viera turned into a shove from Bale – and so within 10 seconds the yellow became a red.

Bale’s last red was in 2008 playing for Tottenham, as such people think seeing him lose his cool is very out of character.

The unfortunate irony of this happening to the Welshman on St David’s Day was not lost on Twitter either.

Though some thought he may have done this deliberately…

The incident lead to Madrid falling 3-1 behind but, despite being down to just 10 men, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to lift his team to a respectable draw with a perfect penalty after a handball in the 86th minute and a stunning header in the 89th.

It provided fans with yet more evidence (not that they needed it) that Ronaldo is just, well, pretty unreal.
