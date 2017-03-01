Welshman Gareth Bale got sent off on St David's Day and fans couldn't quite believe it

Gareth Bale got his second ever red card as a professional footballer in Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Las Palmas.

Bale was given a yellow for clipping the heel of Jonathan Viera but things escalated quickly between the pair when a push on the shoulder from Viera turned into a shove from Bale – and so within 10 seconds the yellow became a red.

(Paul White/AP)

Bale’s last red was in 2008 playing for Tottenham, as such people think seeing him lose his cool is very out of character.

Very unlike Bale there to get totally riled up. Definite red though. — Dan (@DanCrane) March 1, 2017

I still can't believe Bale lashed out like that. He's usually so level headed — william (@WillAmNot_) March 1, 2017

It's really strange to see that players like BALE lose their cool. #HalaMadrid — SHUBHASHISH AICH (@SHUBHASHISHaich) March 1, 2017

That Foul and reaction from Bale is unlike him. Seems Unhappy @ the moment — Stiff Chocolate (@mannystyles64) March 1, 2017

The unfortunate irony of this happening to the Welshman on St David’s Day was not lost on Twitter either.

Gareth Bale sent off on St David's Day...you couldn't write it 🙈 — Alex Pugsley (@Al3xPugsley) March 1, 2017

Happy St.David day Bale 😝 — Maitha (@barcelona_lover) March 1, 2017

It's St David's Day! Gareth Bale, you've let your country down! — Jade (@Jadelike_) March 1, 2017

Though some thought he may have done this deliberately…

Gareth Bale getting himself sent off on St Davids day so he can rest up for Ireland away and eat Welsh cakes. Fair play to him — Welsh Football Fans (@WelshFootieFans) March 1, 2017

Bale making sure he can start his Saint David's day celebrations early — Liam Rafferty-Rooney (@Liamrooney99) March 1, 2017

The incident lead to Madrid falling 3-1 behind but, despite being down to just 10 men, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to lift his team to a respectable draw with a perfect penalty after a handball in the 86th minute and a stunning header in the 89th.

It provided fans with yet more evidence (not that they needed it) that Ronaldo is just, well, pretty unreal.

Cristiano Ronaldo doing what he always does. Performing miracles on the pitch. — শ্রীজীব (@iSreejib) March 1, 2017

Yup. Ronaldo greatest ever. — Paracelsus (@DoctorDrugFree) March 1, 2017

Ronaldo is by far the best player on the planet⚽ — Nathan (@NJHaresnape99) March 1, 2017