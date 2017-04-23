We weren't good enough, says Johnny Sexton

Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton admitted his team made too many first-half mistakes in their 27-22 Champions Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of Clermont Auvergne at the Matmut Gerland Stadium today.

Johnny Sexton ended the game with five penalties and converted Garry Ringrose's try, but Camille Lopez's two late drop goals took the Top 14 team home.

"We gave them a head-start and you can't do that in a semi-final,” said Sexton.

"We still felt we could have won it at half time, but we were beaten by an impressive side and we have to take our hats off and say we weren't good enough.

"It's a new feeling losing in a European semi-final - I've never that felt that before and it hurts."