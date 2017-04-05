We tracked the state of the title race as Chelsea and Tottenham played their respective Premier League games

With Tottenham and Chelsea both playing on the same night – Spurs taking on Swansea and Chelsea hosting Manchester City – we took a look at the title race throughout the evening.

It’s fair to say the situation changed throughout the evening…

Oh this doesn’t look good

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

Off to a bad start, and Chelsea hadn’t even kicked off.

Folks, the race is over

(Alastair Grant/AP)

But when they do get started, the Blues take an ‘as it stands’ 10-point lead over Spurs.

Ooh maybe not…

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Hello! City fancy a say in the title race by the look of it.

Yep, it’s over

(Alastair Grant/AP)

Aaaaaaaaaaand it’s gone after Eden Hazard converts the rebound from his own missed penalty.

Interesting…

(Nick Potts/PA)

But after a long period without a goal, this equaliser from Dele Alli piqued our interest.

Very interesting!

(Nick Potts/PA)

Wow! After what looks to be a late winner for Spurs at Swansea, an equaliser at Stamford Bridge would be huge.

Have Tottenham got it in them?

(Nick Potts/PA)

That’s the three points for Spurs – will they make up any ground on Chelsea?

Hmm – we’ll have to see

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Not this time – Antonio Conte’s men keep Mauricio Pochettino’s team seven points away… for now.