We tracked the state of the title race as Chelsea and Tottenham played their respective Premier League games
With Tottenham and Chelsea both playing on the same night – Spurs taking on Swansea and Chelsea hosting Manchester City – we took a look at the title race throughout the evening.
It’s fair to say the situation changed throughout the evening…
Oh this doesn’t look goodSwansea City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Wayne Routledge 11′)
Off to a bad start, and Chelsea hadn’t even kicked off.
Folks, the race is overChelsea 1-0 Manchester City (Eden Hazard 10′)
But when they do get started, the Blues take an ‘as it stands’ 10-point lead over Spurs.
Ooh maybe not…Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City (Sergio Aguero 26′)
Hello! City fancy a say in the title race by the look of it.
Yep, it’s overChelsea 2-1 Manchester City (Eden Hazard 35′)
Aaaaaaaaaaand it’s gone after Eden Hazard converts the rebound from his own missed penalty.
Interesting…Swansea 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Dele Alli 88′)
But after a long period without a goal, this equaliser from Dele Alli piqued our interest.
Very interesting!Swansea 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Son Heung-min 90+1′)
Wow! After what looks to be a late winner for Spurs at Swansea, an equaliser at Stamford Bridge would be huge.
Have Tottenham got it in them?Swansea 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Christian Ericksen 90+4)
That’s the three points for Spurs – will they make up any ground on Chelsea?
Hmm – we’ll have to seeFull time at Stamford Bridge: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham
Not this time – Antonio Conte’s men keep Mauricio Pochettino’s team seven points away… for now.
