We tracked the state of the title race as Chelsea and Tottenham played their respective Premier League games

Back to Sport Home

With Tottenham and Chelsea both playing on the same night – Spurs taking on Swansea and Chelsea hosting Manchester City – we took a look at the title race throughout the evening.

It’s fair to say the situation changed throughout the evening…

Oh this doesn’t look good

Swansea City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Wayne Routledge 11′)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino
(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

Off to a bad start, and Chelsea hadn’t even kicked off.

Folks, the race is over

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City (Eden Hazard 10′)

Chelsea celebrate Eden Hazard's goal
(Alastair Grant/AP)

But when they do get started, the Blues take an ‘as it stands’ 10-point lead over Spurs.

Ooh maybe not…

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City (Sergio Aguero 26′)

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring
(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Hello! City fancy a say in the title race by the look of it.

Yep, it’s over

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City (Eden Hazard 35′)

Eden Hazard scores against Manchester City
(Alastair Grant/AP)

Aaaaaaaaaaand it’s gone after Eden Hazard converts the rebound from his own missed penalty.

Interesting…

Swansea 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Dele Alli 88′)

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli scores
(Nick Potts/PA)

But after a long period without a goal, this equaliser from Dele Alli piqued our interest.

Very interesting!

Swansea 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Son Heung-min 90+1′)

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring
(Nick Potts/PA)

Wow! After what looks to be a late winner for Spurs at Swansea, an equaliser at Stamford Bridge would be huge.

Have Tottenham got it in them?

Swansea 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Christian Ericksen 90+4)

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring
(Nick Potts/PA)

That’s the three points for Spurs – will they make up any ground on Chelsea?

Hmm – we’ll have to see

Full time at Stamford Bridge: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

Chelsea's Gary Cahill celebrates
(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Not this time – Antonio Conte’s men keep Mauricio Pochettino’s team seven points away… for now.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Chelsea, Football, Premier League, Title race, Tottenham Hotspur

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport