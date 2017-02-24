We spoke to the man who immortalised Claudio Ranieri with sausages, but what does he think about his sacking?

Despite his controversial sacking as Leicester City manager, the sausage named after Claudio Ranieri will continue to be sold.

With the 2015/16 Premier League nearing its climax, a Leicester butchers announced ‘the Ranieri’, a sausage containing fennel, garlic, chilli and “a hint of Champions League!” (goodness knows what that tastes like), Ranieri thus proclaimed himself “the sausageman”.

W Archer & Son will continue to produce the Ranieri after the Foxes boss was sacked, with Sean Jeynes, manager director at the butchers, giving the sausage the sort of backing many wish the Leicester manager had been afforded.

“The legend will live on in our eyes,” said Jeynes, who is also a Leicester fan.

“It won a Great Taste Award, we got one star, and it got rave reviews from the judges.”

What might be next for the butchers? Jeynes thinks he might have the answer.

“A (Roberto) Mancini sausage maybe, I think that’ll be a good move and, let’s face it, he’s Italian so I’m sure we can adapt it somehow.

“We’d have to make it nice and flamboyant. He’s a typical Italian and was well liked when he came here for a short while (as a player in 2001).”

But Jeynes believes, despite his homage to Ranieri, the 65-year-old had to go.

“It’s sad but at the end it’s a result business and results have been poor,” he added.

“They needed a change, not saying he did anything particularly wrong, but sometimes a change can spark them into life. I’m sad to see him go.”

So there you have it. Will the decision to sack Ranieri prove to be for the best, or the wurst?