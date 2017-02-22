We ranked the quarter-final chances of every team who lost in the Champions League

In sort of interesting fashion, there were no draws in the first round of Champions League knock-out fixtures – well we did say “sort of” didn’t we?

The result is that eight teams will be licking their wounds while hoping they can still progress to the next round – some teams have better chances than others, however.

Borussia Dortmund 7/10

(Armando Franca/AP)

In all honesty, Dortmund are probably fine. Benfica will go to the Westfalenstadion knowing goals will be the order of the day.

Leicester City 6/10

(Miguel Morenatti/AP)

Out of nowhere, Leicester somehow clung on to Sevilla’s vastly better quality coat tails with a rare and valuable away goal – they couldn’t, could they?

Monaco 5/10

(Dave Thompson/AP)

Monaco’s defence took a bit of a pasting, but then, so did City’s. Three away goals is not to be sniffed at, and Monaco’s attack is as good as anybody’s right now.

Napoli 4/10

(Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP)

An away goal that COULD make things interesting for Napoli, although we’re not exactly counting on it.

FC Porto 3/10

(Paulo Duarte/AP)

Pretty much game over for Porto unless they produce a truly stunning result in Italy – the venue and the away goals are against them right now.

Bayer Leverkusen 2/10

(Martin Meissner/AP)

Scoring twice against Atletico was a wise move from Bayer Leverkusen – conceding four away goals was not. They’ll need to score at least three goals at the Vicente Calderon and… well, that’s not going to happen.

Barcelona 1/10

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

No team has ever recovered from a four-goal first-leg defeat in the Champions League, although Barca get 1/10, because if anyone can do it…

Arsenal 0/10

(Matthias Schrader/AP)

Oh, Arsenal. If it’s any consolation, the heroic, but ultimately useless 3-0 home win will be something to enjoy.