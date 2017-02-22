We ranked the quarter-final chances of every team who lost in the Champions League

Back to Sport Home

In sort of interesting fashion, there were no draws in the first round of Champions League knock-out fixtures – well we did say “sort of” didn’t we?

The result is that eight teams will be licking their wounds while hoping they can still progress to the next round – some teams have better chances than others, however.

Borussia Dortmund 7/10

Benfica 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

(Armando Franca/AP)

In all honesty, Dortmund are probably fine. Benfica will go to the Westfalenstadion knowing goals will be the order of the day.

Leicester City 6/10

Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City

(Miguel Morenatti/AP)

Out of nowhere, Leicester somehow clung on to Sevilla’s vastly better quality coat tails with a rare and valuable away goal – they couldn’t, could they?

Monaco 5/10

Manchester City 5-3 Monaco

(Dave Thompson/AP)

Monaco’s defence took a bit of a pasting, but then, so did City’s. Three away goals is not to be sniffed at, and Monaco’s attack is as good as anybody’s right now.

Napoli 4/10

Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli

(Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP)

An away goal that COULD make things interesting for Napoli, although we’re not exactly counting on it.

FC Porto 3/10

FC Porto 0-2 Juventus

(Paulo Duarte/AP)

Pretty much game over for Porto unless they produce a truly stunning result in Italy – the venue and the away goals are against them right now.

Bayer Leverkusen 2/10

Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico Madrid

(Martin Meissner/AP)

Scoring twice against Atletico was a wise move from Bayer Leverkusen – conceding four away goals was not. They’ll need to score at least three goals at the Vicente Calderon and… well, that’s not going to happen.

Barcelona 1/10

Paris St-Germain 4-0 Barcelona

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

No team has ever recovered from a four-goal first-leg defeat in the Champions League, although Barca get 1/10, because if anyone can do it…

Arsenal 0/10

Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal

(Matthias Schrader/AP)

Oh, Arsenal. If it’s any consolation, the heroic, but ultimately useless 3-0 home win will be something to enjoy.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Champions League, Football, last 16, Leicester City, Monaco, Napoli, Porto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport