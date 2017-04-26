We put Premier League footballers through the face-changing app the internet has gone bonkers for

Faceapp is taking the internet by storm, so what better way to celebrate the technology than crudely shoving some famous footballing faces through it.

Here, we used the app’s clever filters to give some of the Premier League’s most famous heads a rather different look.

Wayne Rooney

(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport and Faceapp)

Show us someone who doesn’t think the top right genuinely looks like a Euro 2004 Rooney and we’ll show you a liar.

Alexis Sanchez

(Nigel French/PA and Faceapp)

Old man Sanchez in the bottom left has seen some things in Arsenal’s difficult season this year.

Jamie Vardy

(Nick Potts/PA and Faceapp)

It’s nice to put a smile back on Vardy’s face – especially after Leicester were knocked out from their valiant Champions League run to the quarter-finals.

Sadio Mane

(Peter Byrne/PA and Faceapp)

Mane might be out with injury for the rest of the season for Liverpool, but at least he’s got more years in him than that bottom left photo…

Marouane Fellaini

(Adam Davy/PA and Faceapp)

Even the happy version of Fellaini seems to have sadness in his eyes.

Diego Costa

(Mike Egerton/PA and Faceapp)

The baby face filter hasn’t gone well for Chelsea’s top scorer this season – let’s move on swiftly.

Harry Kane

(John Walton/PA and Faceapp)

Another top striker, this one from Spurs, looking like a figure skater as his female self.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

(Martin Rickett/PA and Faceapp)

Sorry to Ibrahimovic for choosing a less than attractive picture – it looks rather like his dentures are hurting in the bottom left…

Sergio Aguero

(Mike Egerton/PA and Faceapp)

If you thought Aguero couldn’t look happier scoring for Manchester City – you were wrong.

Jermain Defoe

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport and Faceapp)

In case you wondered what the veteran striker would look like after a shave…

Peter Crouch

(Nigel French/PA and Faceapp)

The size of those eyes on the bottom right. Crouch, you’re headed into modelling after the Prem mate.

Romelu Lukaku

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport and Faceapp)

Lukaku looks happy in all of his, and as the Premier League’s top scorer with 24 goals – he’s got every right to.

Ah to be alive in the 21st century…