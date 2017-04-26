We put Premier League footballers through the face-changing app the internet has gone bonkers for
Faceapp is taking the internet by storm, so what better way to celebrate the technology than crudely shoving some famous footballing faces through it.
Here, we used the app’s clever filters to give some of the Premier League’s most famous heads a rather different look.
Wayne Rooney
Show us someone who doesn’t think the top right genuinely looks like a Euro 2004 Rooney and we’ll show you a liar.
Alexis Sanchez
Old man Sanchez in the bottom left has seen some things in Arsenal’s difficult season this year.
Jamie Vardy
It’s nice to put a smile back on Vardy’s face – especially after Leicester were knocked out from their valiant Champions League run to the quarter-finals.
Sadio Mane
Mane might be out with injury for the rest of the season for Liverpool, but at least he’s got more years in him than that bottom left photo…
Marouane Fellaini
Even the happy version of Fellaini seems to have sadness in his eyes.
Diego Costa
The baby face filter hasn’t gone well for Chelsea’s top scorer this season – let’s move on swiftly.
Harry Kane
Another top striker, this one from Spurs, looking like a figure skater as his female self.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Sorry to Ibrahimovic for choosing a less than attractive picture – it looks rather like his dentures are hurting in the bottom left…
Sergio Aguero
If you thought Aguero couldn’t look happier scoring for Manchester City – you were wrong.
Jermain Defoe
In case you wondered what the veteran striker would look like after a shave…
Peter Crouch
The size of those eyes on the bottom right. Crouch, you’re headed into modelling after the Prem mate.
Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku looks happy in all of his, and as the Premier League’s top scorer with 24 goals – he’s got every right to.
Ah to be alive in the 21st century…
