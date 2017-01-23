We need to talk about Tom Brady's ludicrous oversized coat

Somehow when it comes to Tom Brady, there’s always something to talk about that isn’t the football.

Because while the quarterback was leading the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl again with a 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, all anyone could talk about was his coat. And you can see why.

Yeah, mate, we understand you have to find something that can keep you warm while you’re still wearing those shoulder pads, but this is not a good look.

It didn’t work for Gaga, and it doesn’t work for you.

Of course, people couldn’t help but make it even bigger.

And there may even finally be an explanation for inflategate, one of the biggest controversies in the NFL in recent years.

It’s the best bit of oversized clothing we’ve seen since Lenny Kravitz’s scarf.

You can see Brady and his coat when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl next month.
